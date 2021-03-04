Eijaz Khan to Pavitra Punia: 'I love you one million'

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 star Eijaz Khan shared a cosy picture with girlfriend and show housemate Pavitra Punia on Twitter on Thursday. The two met on the show and started dating soon afterwards.

"I love you one million," Eijaz captioned the close-up image that captures the couple smiling.

While Eijaz was single when he entered the Bigg Boss house with no plans of getting into a relationship, his bond with Pavitra grew over time in the show. They shared a love-hate relationship in the show and were also seen to be at loggerheads with each other.

Pavitra and Eijaz do not shy away from media attention and are often spotted together. However, recently they were accused by their followers of faking the relationship.

Pavitra took to social media to profess her love for the actor, shutting down trolls.

"Dear trollers ... kindly stop spreading HATE and this highly unacceptable comment on my and #eijazkhan relationship. We purely love each other and INDEED we do not need the approval of "Haters" in best regards to OUR relationship. Blessed #us #pavijaz," she wrote.

IANS