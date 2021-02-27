Fell in love with music at three: 'Rasode mein kaun tha' fame Yashraj Mukhate

Hyderabad: Yashraj Mukhate came into the limelight with his hilarious rap featuring Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokilaben, Gopi bahu and Rashi. Post that he released many such raps and the most trendy one was on Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue 'Sadda Kutta' and 'Biggini Shoot'.

Yashraj, who hails from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, is an engineer whose only aim to complete the education was that he can dedicate his time and energy solely to creating music. Mukhate has shared his story of rising to fame with a portal wherein he has shared that how his passion for music developed when he was a toddler.

"I was 3 when Baba got me a keyboard; I fell in love with music that day. I’d play it every chance I got. Even then, I knew I wanted to be a musician. Aai-Baba were supportive, but they wanted me to get a degree first. So, I pursued engineering; I’d attend college in the morning, but once home, I’d get on YouTube–I’ve learnt everything from there! Somehow, I got my degree & after that, I channelled all my energy towards music. I didn’t have proper equipment, so I’d create music using dabbas or chocolate wrappers. I’d make song covers & post them online," said Yashraj.

Yashraj said he waited to show his mother and father what he is doing all day in the basement of their house and that chance came when the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' created a tornado on the social media platforms.

"I wanted to wait till I could show them (parents) a Yashraj Mukhate original. Then I saw Kokila Ben’s video–I worked on the audio for a day & posted it online the next day. I switched off my phone after, I had to work on a deliverable," Yashwaj quipped.

His recent 'Pawri ho rahi' hai mash-up, which features a Pakistani girl named Dananeer Mobeen, became an instant hit and currently has over 41 million views on his YouTube channel.

The engineer-turned-musician is a glowing example of talent who paved his own path and realised there can be a lucrative career even outside Bollywood. Mukhate has also revealed that he got a chance to work with acclaimed filmmaker/music composer Vishal Bhardwaj for a song.

Yashraj's journey from a nobody who used to create music in the basement of his house to having 4.32 mn subscribers proves that the internet and social media have come to be a significant influence on pop culture.