Nia Sharma oozes oomph in new post, invites 'precious comments'

Mumbai: Television actress Nia Sharma's latest picture oozes oomph as she poses for the camera flaunting her tiny waist.

Nia posted a picture on Instagram where she is dressed in an all-white ensemble. She sports a tie-back crop top paired with low waist jeans. To complete her look, Nia wears a chunky cross necklace, a silver belly-button ring and completes her look with bold red lips.

"Should you wish to leave your precious comments," she wrote.

Read: Kajol's confession: 'When I'm hungry I can eat you too'

Nia rose to fame with shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja.

Currently, she stars in season two of the web-series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

IANS

