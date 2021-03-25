Pratibha Ranta excited to play mother on screen

Mumbai: Actress Pratibha Ranta, who will be playing the role of a mother in the show 'Qurbaan Hua', says that she is happy to have got the opportunity to essay such as role.

The actress says that she is lucky to have got this role at this stage in her career.

"After the five-year leap in the show, I will be playing the role of mother in Qurbaan Hua and I am quite kicked about it. Acting gives us a platform where we can experience different shades and phases of life in one role itself and I consider myself really fortunate to have got this opportunity with my very first show," she says.

The actress adds that she will make sure to give her all to the character.

"I feel it will be challenging too as I have never played a mother's role. I will portray the character based on my imagination and my director's vision," she says.

Pratibha says that she will add "a personal touch" to the character.

"I will even try to incorporate a few bits of my mother's role in my life, to my character. I will take inspiration from how she has treated me and my family, how she takes care of me and so on. I feel the beauty of a character is enhanced when an artist adds a personal touch to the role," she says.

Pratibha plays the role of Chahat in the show. Qurbaan Hua airs on Zee TV.

