Sachal Tyagi to play villain in 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'

Mumbai: Sachal Tyagi, who last appeared in the show Choti Sarrdaarni, is all set to play the anti-hero in his next show 'Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2'.

Although the actor will be seen playing an out-and-out villain yet again, he says that the role if very different from the one he played earlier.

"In Choti Sarrdaarni I played a very manipulative politician, who is very sweet in front of others but he talks behind people's backs. In Pratigya, my character is very open about what he does, he doesn't hide anything. He is not bothered about others," Sachal says.

Sachal is happy to work with producer Rajan Shahi. "It's amazing to work with him. I have always heard good things about him in the industry. He is very humble and down to earth. The atmosphere of the set gives you a family kind of feeling," he says.

The actor is also all praises for Pearl Grey, who is the writer of the show. "We have known each other for long. I am happy to be working with her. Her shows have always had strong scripts which is why I am looking forward to Pratigya 2," Sachal says.

The show features Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll and will air on Star Bharat from 15 March.

IANS

