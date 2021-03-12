Sriti Jha: Grasping Haryanvi diction for 'Kumkum Bhagya' difficult

Mumbai: Grasping Haryanvi diction for the daily soap "Kumkum Bhagya" has not been an easy task for Sriti Jha. The actress, who plays Pragya in the show, has currently entered the house in disguise, as domestic help Gayatri.

"Pragya has taken up this new avatar of domestic help Gayatri, and I have to say it has been challenging. Her diction, the Haryanvi language and all the nuances, have been difficult to grasp, but I am trying very hard to get it right. The creative team, the production team as well as my co-stars in 'Kumkum Bhagya' have been supportive, and have been giving me tips to portray it with the utmost conviction. I hope everyone enjoys watching me as Gayatri as much as they like me as Pragya," Sriti said.

As per the story, Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), who was shot in the head, has returned home. Pragya tries hard to meet Abhi, but Aaliya (Reyhnaa Pandit) does not allow that to happen. To make sure Abhi is fine, Pragya had taken up the disguise of a domestic help.

Pragya's disguise as Gayatri has not only fooled Aaliya and other family members, but has also left the viewers confused, as Gayatri keeps her face covered and speaks in a different dialect. While performing household chores are not that difficult, reveals Sriti, the actress is actually having to work hard on the diction for the Zee TV show.

