Carolina Marin beat Sindhu in straight sets to win Swiss Open

Basel: The Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin of Spain on Sunday thrashed ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu in straight sets to win the Swiss Open trophy.

Sindhu, whose last title came in 2019, was not able to match neither the speed nor accuracy of Spaniard during her moral crashing 12-21 5-21 defeat in the Swiss Open final that lasted just 35 minutes.

It was Sindhu's third successive loss to Marin, who had won both the Super 1000 events in Thailand in January before finishing runners-up at the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals.

Playing her first final in 18 months, Sindhu, ranked 7th in the world, entered the match with a 5-8 head-to-head record against Marin, having lost her last two matches against the former world no 1.

The world no 7 Indian, who didn't drop a game in the last four matches this week, however, failed to summon her 'A' game under pressure as Marin came up trumps to claim her third title of the year.

Marin, the current world no 3, had also defeated Sindhu in the final of the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Sindhu will next compete at the USD 850,000 All England Championships, a Super 1000 event to be held from March 17 to 21.