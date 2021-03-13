'Check last 10 years nationals results': Gopichand on Jwala's suggestion to shift double's camp out of his academy

Hyderabad: India's chief national coach Pullela Gopichand on Saturday asked to check facts of his academy's results in the past ten years after the former doubles player Jwala Gutta suggested moving the doubles camp out of Gopichand's academy for better results.

"Nothing to comment on this issue. The results of the last 10 years nationals. Please check them," Gopichand told Etv Bharat when asked to respond to Gutta's comment, who was speaking at the launch of Tamil Nadu Badminton Super League.

"We are still banking on one pair [for the Tokyo Olympics]. Why don’t we have many doubles players? These are the right questions. I have been saying this for so many years. If we are comparing ourselves with China – they have four or five pairs in a draw. Whereas we have only one pair. We should ask the questions to [Gopichand, the chief National coach]," she said.

The 2010 CWG Gold medallist suggested shifting the doubles camp, and explained the different approach needed to improve the doubles game in India.

Gutta even went on questioning Gopichand's contribution in making doubles players but credited the national coach for producing outstanding singles players.

"The approach, the skillset, the footwork, everything is different about doubles. I have been saying this, the doubles camp has to move away from that particular place (Gopichand academy). Tell me one doubles pair that head coach Gopichand has made till today? I will give him the credit for producing (top-notch) singles players (but not doubles). When you don’t have the expertise with you, what’s the point in keeping it (doubles) with you,” Jwala said.

The World Championship bronze medallist, Gutta, launched Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Hyderabad last year in November.

--Ayushmaan Pandey