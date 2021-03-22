Watch: Nozomi Okuhara reclaims All England women's badminton title

Birmingham: Second seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan on Sunday reclaimed the women's singles crown that she had last won in 2016, beating Thai challenger Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-12, 21-16 in 44 minutes.

Watch

From the opening moments, it was apparent that it would be a tall order for the sixth seed Thai to hurt the Japanese. Nozomi's solidity gave Pornpawee no openings, and the second seed was never threatened.

Also Read: Watch | All England Championships: Sindhu suffers defeat in semis

"I'm very happy to be the All England champion again. I wanted to play the same in this final as in my other matches, but I wanted to play my shots to the back higher, which worked very well. It's her (Pornpawee) first time in the final of the All England, I think she felt a little bit of pressure," said Nozomi.

Also Read: All England: Lakshya Sen crashes out after Ashwini-Sikki pair's loss in quarters

"Five years ago I won here and there was no pressure, this time I'm in the top five in women's singles so that has changed things. But my overall play is now at a higher level so I am very happy."