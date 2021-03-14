2nd Test: Afghanistan draw series with 6-wkt win over Zimbabwe

Abu Dhabi: Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday to square the series 1-1.

In a match that went down to the final session of Day 5, Rahmat Shah's 58 and his 81-run stand with opener Ibrahim Zadran (29) helped Afghanistan chase down a target of 108.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams was unbeaten on 151 earlier as Rashid Khan's seven-wicket haul helped Afghanistan dismiss Zimbabwe for 365.

Zimbabwe started the second session on 330/8 and Afghanistan took 12 overs to take the last two wickets. Rashid took the last wicket, having bowled as many as 62.5 overs in the innings. Earlier, a partnership of 187 runs between Williams and Donald Tiripano helped Zimbabwe escape an innings defeat and even gave them a chance at drawing the match.

The series thus ends 1-1 after Zimbabwe had won the first Test by 10 wickets. Zimbabwe were chasing their first series win since 2011. The two teams now face each other in a three-match T20I series from Wednesday.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 545/4 declared & 108/4 (Rahmat Shah 58, Ibrahim Zadran 29; Ryan Burl 2/16) beat Zimbabwe 287 & 365 (Sean Williams 151 not out, Donald Tiripano 95; Rashid Khan 7/137) by 6 wickets.