4 girls from marginalized communities picked in Hyderabad's U23 team

Hyderabad: Four girls -- Parvathi and Anitha from tribal welfare residential educational institutions, and B Anjali and Nikitha from social welfare residential institutions -- from marginalized communities of Telangana have defied every odd to make it to the big stage.

The selections of all these teenagers girls in Hyderabad's Senior Women’s Cricket team (U-23) has once again proved that if you have the grit and determination, there is nothing you can not achieve. It must be noted that all these young girls are below 18 years and yet somehow they have managed to make it into Hyderabad Women’s U-23 team.

All these girls have a different story but one thing is common in every story, their will to succeed in big stages of life. The 13-year-old Parvathi, who hails from Koudipalli Mandal in Medak district, comes from a very humble background and both her parents work as farm labourers.

Parvathi and Anitha, who has also been picked in the senior team, study in the state-tribal welfare residential educational institutions, while B Anjali and Nikitha are from the Telangana social welfare residential institutions.

"Whatever I am today is because of the cricket intensive coaching camp run by social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions. I never imagined that I would get selected to the Hyderabad women's cricket team at a very young age. I want to represent the Indian women's cricket team in international tournaments one day," Anjali was quoted as saying by a leading Indian newspaper.

"I am thankful to the state government for launching the cricket academies and encouraging poor children to be successful in sports," said Anitha, a tribal girl of Hanumanpalli Thanda of Mahaboob Nagar district.