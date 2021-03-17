5th ODI: India Women bundled out for 189 despite Mithali's fighting 79

Lucknow: Captain Mithali Raj was unbeaten on 79 but she hardly found support from the rest of the team as India women were all out for 189 batting first in the fifth ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

While India looked set for a competitive total when Harmanpreet Kaur (30) was in the middle with Mithali, the hosts fell apart after the former retired hurt in the 31st over. Harmanpreet and Mithali put up 71 for the fourth wicket.

Also Read: Taylor joins coaching staff of Sussex county's men team

Harmanpreet left the field after hitting her third four of the innings. India were at 124/3 at the time and the collapse started in the 37th over with the dismissal of Dayalan Hemalatha. They then lost their next six wickets for 52 runs.

South Africa have already sealed victory in the series with a 3-1 lead.

Brief scores: India 188 all out in 49.3 overs (Mithali Raj 79 not ut, Harmanpreet Kaur 30; Nadine de Klerk 3/35)