Hyderabad: Twitter flooded with congratulatory messages for ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah and model-turned sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan after the duo tied the knot in a close-knit affair in Goa.
Both Bumrah and Sanjana announced the news via social networking site. "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana,". Bumrah and Sanjana's post read.
“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 15, 2021
Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.
Jasprit & Sanjana pic.twitter.com/EQuRUNa0Xc
Moments after the duo made the announcement, Twitter flooded with congratulatory wishes for the newlyweds.
Many congratulations on the start of this beautiful journey. Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.❤️ https://t.co/MdkdKbwFjj— BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021
Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana 💥— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 15, 2021
Here's wishing love, laughter and a happily ever after for @Jaspritbumrah93 and @SanjanaGanesan 👩❤️👨 #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/tbJ3YXhN2I
Congratulations, guys! 🎉— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 15, 2021
We hear Maldives is great in April - May 😬 https://t.co/K3cBgz6cBS
Congratulations @Jaspritbumrah93 & @SanjanaGanesan. Wishing you both a very happy married life. pic.twitter.com/h00WSSLI7o— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 15, 2021
Bumrah is not part of the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and England and is expected to return to the field in the first match of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Banglore in Chennai on April 9.