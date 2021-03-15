Bumrah-Sanjana tie the knot: Kohli, Raina and other cricketers congratulate newlyweds

Hyderabad: Twitter flooded with congratulatory messages for ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah and model-turned sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan after the duo tied the knot in a close-knit affair in Goa.

Both Bumrah and Sanjana announced the news via social networking site. "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana,". Bumrah and Sanjana's post read.

Moments after the duo made the announcement, Twitter flooded with congratulatory wishes for the newlyweds.

Bumrah is not part of the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and England and is expected to return to the field in the first match of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Banglore in Chennai on April 9.