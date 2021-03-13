CONFIRMED! Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan to tie the knot in Goa

Hyderabad: Ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah is set to get married to model-turn TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on 14-15 March at a private ceremony in Goa. The news was confirmed by actor Tara Sharma Saluja.

"A huge congrats @jaspritb1 and @sanjanaganesan on your up coming wedding ❤️... Lots of good wishes and love from us all and once again thank you #jaspritbumrah for being so wonderful on #TheTaraSharmaShow and always We look forward to having both of you on Season 6 successfully touch wood😀 #Jasprit #bumrah And a huge congrats to all your family too @juhikab and your lovely Mum referred to here and everyone else Full chat on #thetarasharmashow @youtube channel link in bio and story swipe up #TheTaraSharmaShow #hello #StaySafe," Tara wrote on her official Instagram page.

Bumrah had earlier asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to relieve him from the national duty in the middle of England's tour of India last month due to personal reasons. It has also been learnt Sanjana, who is often seen donning the hat of presentation in various sports events, is presently on leave.

According to reports, only 20 guests will be flying to Goa for the nuptials and his mother is scheduled to reach the wedding destination this week. Both Bumrah and Sanjana want their wedding to be a private affair and perhaps that is why the guests will not be allowed to take their phone with them to the function.