Consistency key for me: Mithali after reaching 10,000 runs milestone

Lucknow: "The key for me has always been consistency," ODI captain Mithali Raj said after achieving the 10,000 international runs milestone on Friday here.

The veteran batter also said that she has never been into individual milestones and winning the World Cup for India will be a special achievement for her.

South Africa on Friday rode on Lizelle Lee's century and beat India by five-wickets to take 2-1 lead in the five-match series (DLS method).

"When you play for this long, you go through different milestones. This being one of it, the key for me has always been consistency and I have always believed in scoring runs each time I go out to bat, whether it is domestic or international cricket," Mithali said during a virtual press conference after the match.

"As long as I get an opportunity to bat, it has to be counted and that has given me a lot of experience and exposure to work on my game over the years with the changing standards in the women's game and trying to be relevant in the international circuit," she said.

On being asked about "relevance," she replied,"I think being relevant is going with the times, women's cricket has evolved over the years. Scoring from a total of 150 to today it is 250. Teams are scoring 250 and about, you need to tune your game accordingly. I have not really given much of a thought to any of the milestones. One milestone which will truly stand out is if we go on to win the World Cup, that will always be very very special."

Mithali reached the 10,000 runs mark in the third ODI against South Africa. The skipper scored 36 runs following which Mithali became the first Indian woman to reach the landmark.

Before Mithali, former England captain Charlotte Edwards had become the first woman to reach 10,000 runs milestone.