IND vs ENG: Dawid Malan breaks this T20I record in final T20I

Ahmedabad: No.1 ranked England batsman Dawid Malan became the fastest batsman in the history of T20I cricket to reach 1000 runs. The opener reached the milestone in his 24th inning in the shortest format of the game, running over Pakistan's Babar Azam who achieved the feat in the 26th innings.

Malan in the final match of the T20I series vs India scored a brilliant knock of 68 runs of 46 balls. Third on the list is India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 1000 T20I runs in 27 innings, followed by Australia's Aaron Finch (29) and KL Rahul (29).

After the blistering half-centuries by Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Indian bowlers restricted England to 188/8 to register a 36-run win in the fifth T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, India clinched the five-match series by 3-2 and now both the teams will face off in the three-match ODI series.

Kohli and boys displayed a clinical performance in the series decider and England had no answers to what was thrown at them by the hosts.

Kohli's decision to promote himself as an opener worked wonders in the fifth and final T20I against England as India posted a total of 224/2. Kohli played a knock of 80 runs while Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played knocks of 64 and 32 respectively.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar also played a very crucial role in the victory as the bowler conceded just 15 runs from his four overs and picked two wickets.