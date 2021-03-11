England have benefitted massively from IPL: Morgan

Watch the press conference

Ahmedabad: "England have benefitted from it (the IPL) massively and we are thankful for it," said England's skipper Eoin Morgan as he addressed a virtual press conference where he emphasised the tournament's "huge part" in his side's development.

The statement holds significance as it comes in the back of English players' criticism by several former players for participating in the cash-rich league.

"Yeah, we have benefitted from it (the IPL) massively and we are thankful for it and it has been a huge part in our development, particularly in the 50-over campaign towards 2019 World Cup," Morgan said.

Read: India vs England T20I series: Five formidable players to watch out for

India lock horns with England in a five-match T-20I series that begins here on Friday.

On the eve of the series opener, he was asked about England players being criticised for playing in the IPL.

"So, with two T20 World Cups almost around the corner from each other, hopefully we are going to continue to participate in the best and the biggest T20 tournament in the world. We gain huge experience and confidence from that," said Morgan, a veteran of 97 T20Is.

The ODI World Cup-winning captain also felt that he has learnt a lot by playing in the lucrative league.

"I think, it (the IPL experience) is huge.

Read: I've always wanted to play all three formats: Archer on Vaughan's criticism

"I think even regardless of the players involved in the World Cup, the development process that they go through just by being there, rubbing shoulders with the best in the world, being exposed to the pressures of being an overseas player in the biggest tournament in the world, priceless in many ways," he said.

"Certainly, the first few times I went to the IPL, I never (had) gone through an experience like it, and I have learnt a huge amount over the years that I have been there.

"So, the value in it given the year (that is there) is brilliant, particularly now it is being held in India," Morgan added.