England win toss, elect to field against India

Hyderabad: England won the crucial toss and opted to field against India in the final showdown at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The series decider, touted as the battle for supremacy just when the World Cup is months away, will give both the captains a fair idea of their playing XI and cogs that needs to be filled.

Meanwhile, the pitch looks the same as in previous matches. The big square boundary will help the fast bowlers with diverse range of deliveries.

In terms of Indian team's composition, KL Rahul will warm the benches and is replaced by T Natarajan.

Skipper Virat Kohli said, "Pretty happy, we would have bowled first as well. Looks like an even better pitch than the last game. As a side you understand the areas we need to improve and if we can get confident defending totals, this is something we are looking to execute well. We have made one change today. Wanted to bring in good balance with bat and ball. I will be moving up the order and SuryaKumar is that X factor player in our team and we want to give him as many games as possible. KL Rahul misses out and Natarajan comes in for him."

On the other hand, England captain Eoin Morgan will field the same players.

"We will chase and the last game there's a lot of dew. The wicket looks good and hopefully it's a good game. We have to try and adapt to the conditions and we are very excited about tonight. We are still looking to improve and I think we have been consistent throughout the whole series and the bowlers have a massive tick there. We are playing the same team," Morgan said.

Sitting at 2-2 in the five-match series, the match is widely anticipated as a cricketing extravaganza, and after making a strong comeback in the last match, India will look to finish the proceedings in style.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood