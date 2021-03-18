England win toss, elect to field in 4th T20I against India

Hyderabad: England have won the toss and opted to field against India in the 4th T20I of the five-match series at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In what could be described as a do-or-die match, India will be desperate to save the series and go full throttle for a win against England, who is leading the series 2-1.

The pitch has been described as firm and will aid fast bowlers and batsmen alike as the match beckons. England bowlers with their raw pace and ability to extract bounce might relish the strip. Cricket lovers all around the globe will be in for an enthralling contest between the two teams.

Rahul Chahar has made it to the squad in place of Yuzvendra Chahal while Ishan Kishan is out of the side due to a "groin strain." Suryakumar Yadav is set to replace him.

At the toss, Virat Kohli said, "Pretty happy, we were always willing to challenge ourselves. Our record hasn't been too bad batting first. It's tougher to set a total. This pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and evenness. Take pride in getting the job done. It doesn't always have to be do-or-die situation for you to bring out your best. You need to be in the best frame of mind, that's something we are looking to do tonight."

On the other hand, a confident England captain, said, "We are gonna have a bowl again. The side that has chased has won. Looks a really good wicket, looks a lot harder. The challenge of setting a total is depends on how you start. Earlier in the series, there was the dew factor. We never strive to become No. 1. We have a talented bunch outside the XI. No changes, same team."

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood