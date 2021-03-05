EXCLUSIVE: England must focus on its skills and stop complaining, says Pacer Siddharth Kaul

Hyderabad: After delivering a magnificent performance in the domestic season, India and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Siddharth Kaul in an exclusive interview with Etv Bharat opened up about making a comeback into India's limited-overs team. The right-hand pacer picked 14 wickets in Syd Mushtaq Ali Trophy and 14 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In November 2017, Kaul was named in India's ODI squad for the series against Sri Lanka, but he did not play. In May 2018, he was once again named in India's ODI squad, this time for the series against England, and the T20I matches against England and Ireland.

Interestingly, Kaul was the lead pacer of the Indian U-19 team that won the 2008 World Cup under the leadership of Virat Kohli in South Africa. The speedster bowled the last over in the final and helped his team clinch the cup.

Excerpts:

Q. What was it to bowl the final over of the 2008 U-19 World Cup?

A. It does not matter if you are bowling first or last over the pressure is always there. When you are playing such a big tournament and the entire nation is watching you, you want to give your best shot.

Q. How was the feeling of receiving a maiden India call?

A. I was playing a domestic match when I got to know that I have been selected for the Indian team. During the match, the referee informed the news umpire through the walkie talkie. Umpire tried telling me the news but I could not understand it as I was in the game. After the over, the umpire called me and convey the news. I was emotional and hugged Harbhajan Singh, who was also playing the match.

Q. The T20 World Cup is just around the corner, do you think you can make a comeback into the Indian side?

A. Right now, I am not thinking about a comeback. I am just focusing on IPL. If I could perform well only then I will jump up the ranks.

Q. Who is the best captain according to you? MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli.

A. I think whoever is captaining India has led the best side and that is why they are known as captain. Right now Virat Kohli is the best and whoever becomes the next captain will be best for me.

Q. What is your opinion on the pitch row that is going on in international cricket?

A. It is simple, both the teams play on the same surface thus there is no need to talk about it so much. When the Indian team were bowled out for 36 in the Australia tour, no one talked about it. England cricketers are blaming a pitch where R Ashwin scored a century playing at number 8. England needs to focus on its skills and stop giving excuses.

-- By Akhil Gupta