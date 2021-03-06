EXCLUSIVE: 'India will definitely win England series and qualify for WTC final'

Watch the Interview with Karun Nair

Hyderabad: Soon after Karun Nair knocked a triple century in Test cricket in 2016, he became a household name in the country. He's the only second Indian cricketer to achieve this feat. Although Karun played innings of his life then, it has been over four years since he last played for India.

Karun made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on 11 June 2016. In the same year, on 26 November, he made his Test debut against England at Mohali. He scored his maiden Test century in the final match of the series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and went on to finish 303 not out. He took three innings to hit the triple century, thus becoming the quickest batsman to a maiden triple-hundred in Test cricket history.

With this rare feat, Karun became only the second Indian batsman to hit a triple hundred in Tests after Virender Sehwag and the third player – after Bob Simpson and Sir Garfield Sobers [26] – to convert their maiden Test centuries into triple centuries.

In an exclusive interview with Etv Bharat, Karun got candid about his comeback, IPL 2021 and the 303 not out.

Excerpts:

Q. Tell us how you started playing cricket. Was it always about playing for India or did it develop gradually?

A. I was passionate about the game since I was young. I used to play cricket on the street like every other Indian and was in love with the game. Then my parents saw that love and made me join a club where I learnt cricket. And from then on I always wanted to play cricket for my country. I feel very lucky that I could play for India.

Q. It's tough to make it as a cricketer. You too must have had your fair share of difficulties while building your career...

A. Everyone goes through different struggles in their career. I personally don't look at it as a struggle. Step by step I moved up the ranks and I played well in the age group to get to the Ranji Trophy level. After that, I performed at Ranji to get my chances in India A, and eventually IPL and Team India. When I played at the international level, I felt like I'm ready and I could see all the experience helping me in my game.

Q. Who is your biggest motivation?

A. An idol that I have always looked up to is Rahul Dravid. The way he played the game, the number of runs he scored, the way he conducted himself, his worth ethics. He is a true inspiration. And as we belong to the same state and city he is someone who I have always looked up to.

Q. What was the feeling in making the triple century. Share the moment with us?

A. The feeling is indescribable. First of all, just playing for your country is a proud moment and then converting my maiden Test century into a triple-ton was an amazing feeling. It is something that I am proud of and will cherish for the rest of my life.

Q. 2016 was a golden year for you in terms of an international career. In hindsight, do you ever think you didn't get enough opportunity in international cricket?

A. You cannot control everything in life. What is in my hands is scoring runs and being consistent and whenever the opportunity comes I should grab it with both hands.

Q. Post-2016, your performance in domestic cricket declined. Do you see this as a reason behind not getting enough opportunity at the highest level?

A. To get opportunities you will have to be consistent and this is the area that I'm working on. I know that I have not put big scores in the last few years but I think things can change quickly.

Q. Do you think India can make it to the World Test Championship final?

A. Of course, India is playing a different brand of cricket. India will definitely win this England series and qualify for the WTC final.

Q. IPL is just around the corner. How are you gearing up for the next edition?

A. First, I will try to concentrate on the Vijay Hazare Trophy and try to give it my best for Karnataka. Once we finish this tournament then we will start the preparation for the IPL 2021.

Q. Do you think that the IPL may open the doors for Team India?

A. Only consistent performance will open any doors. I am not thinking too far ahead; it is just one day at a time or one game at a time. Just focusing on working hard on my cricket and myself.

Rapid Fire

1. Your favourite cricket shot

A. Cover Drive

2. Choose one: Dravid or Kumble?

A. Rahul Dravid

3. Who is your favourite FIFA player partner?

David Mathias

4. Rajasthani Thali or South Indian Food?

Both

5. If you could eat just one food for the rest of your life what would it be?

There will be a long list

6. Your favourite cricket ground?

M Chinnaswamy Stadium

7. A match from history you wish you had played.

2011 World Cup final

8. Toughest bowler you have faced in your life?

Jasprit Bumrah

9. A bowler from history you are glad you didn't have to face...

Glenn McGrath

10. What occupation would you have chosen if not a cricketer?

Engineer.

-- By Akash Kharade