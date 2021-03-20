EXCLUSIVE | The room for wicket-keeper goes to one and only Pant, says Farokh Engineer

Hyderabad: "Riding high" after his recent exploits in Australia and subsequently a replay against England, Pant's exhibition of arresting performances has been indicative of crude power that the current generation of batsmen generates.

If not for him, India couldn't have weave through those tense moments that demanded a strong counterpunch. He repeated the same against England resulting in India sealing their place at WTC Final against New Zealand.

Pant is now the star of Indian cricket, shining bright. The legendary wicket-keeper batsman Farokh Engineer feels the same. In addition, he showered encomiums for the talent of Sanju Samson and Wriddhiman Saha, but especially it's Pant who makes a slot for him in the Indian team.

Engineer talked exclusively to Etv Bharat and opened up on a host of issues related to the current Indian team set-up and wicket-keeper slot.

Excerpts:

Q. How do you see Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant amid all the chaos for one wicket-keeping slot?

A. All three players are extremely talented youngsters and it's great for Indian cricket. They are all looking over each other's shoulders and trying to get the best. At the moment, Rishabh Pant is in front ahead of Sanju and Saha both because he has performed extremely well in Australia. Pant bats with confidence and the confidence carries into his wicket-keeping. At the moment, Rishabh Pant is riding high, and may he continue to do so. He has improved a lot in wicket-keeping but he is a package just like MS Dhoni. He will win matches for you.

Q. How do we fit Wriddhiman Saha in all this?

A. I saw his innings in Abu Dhabi (IPL) and I was very impressed. I never knew he could bat so well. When he had a chance, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. I would love all three of them -- Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant -- to be successful, but unfortunately only one can come in the team. There is a possibility that people may argue that Saha can play as a wicket-keeper and Rishabh as a batsman like in England who have Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow.

Q. What about Sanju Samson?

A. Sanju Samson is a fantastic cricketer, but unfortunately you can only fit one in the team unless one wicket-keeper can get into the side purely as a batsman. From wicket-keeping angle, there is only room for one and how can you drop Pant after all his match-winning performances. He is going to win many more games. I sympathise with Sanju and Saha, but the room is only for one and that place goes to Rishabh Pant.

-- By Ayushmaan Pandey