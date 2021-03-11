Gunathilaka becomes 8th batsman to be given out for 'obstructing the field'

Antigua: Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka on Wednesday has notched up a record that he would like to forget. Ganathilaka became the first Sri Lankan and the eighth in the history of ODI cricket to be given out for obstructing the field.

The incident has happened during the first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Kieron Pollard was bowling the first ball of the 22nd over. Gunathilaka, who was batting on 55 off 61 balls, played a length delivery and the ball dropped by his feet.

As non-striker Pathum Nissanka rushed for a single and Pollard saw an opportunity to effect a run-out.

But, Gunathilaka asked Nissanka to got back to his end and he back-heeled the ball while going back to his crease as Pollard tried to pick the ball.

Pollard then was heard saying "How was that umpire?" on the stump mic.

On-field Joel Wilson couldn't make any decision, he referred to the third umpire who declared Ganuthalika out.

This was the first time a batsman being given out for blocking the field in international cricket since December 8, 2019, when USA's Xavier Marshall, who also had turned out for the West Indies between 2005 and 2009, was sent back against the UAE in Sharjah during an ICC World Cup League 2 match.