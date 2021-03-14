Humbled and honoured: Shoaib Akhtar after Rawalpindi stadium is renamed after him

Hyderabad: Cricket authorities in Rawalpindi on Saturday honoured Shoaib Akhtar for his contribution to Pakistan cricket by renaming the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi after him. The KRL stadium of Rawalpindi has now become the Shoaib Akhtar stadium.

Speaking about the same, a "humble and Honoured" Akhtar on Saturday said that he is lost for words which is a rare thing enough to thank his fans for their love and support.

"Humbled and honoured to share that the historic KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi has been renamed as Shoaib Akhtar Stadium. I am rarely ever lost for words but today I am! I truly have no words to thank everyone for the love & respect I have received over the years," Shoaib Akhtar tweeted.

Akhtar, also popularly known as 'Rawalpindi Express', made his international debut for Pakistan in 1997 against West Indies and 14 years later in 2011 announced his formal retirement.

"I have always done my best to serve Pakistan with utmost dedication and passionate determination, with integrity. To always keep our flag high. Today and every day I wear the star on my chest with pride. Thank you, Pakistan. Zindabad," Akhtar added.

Akhtar played 224 international games -- 46 Tests, 163 ODIs, and 15 T20Is -- for Pakistan snaring 178, 247, and 19 wickets.