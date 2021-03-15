I was disappointed with the way played on slow pitch: Morgan

Ahmedabad: England captain Eoin Morgan reasoned that "slow pitch" put them in the "backfoot" at the start and credited India's bowling for his team's seven-wicket loss in the second T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday.

After registering an easy win over India in the first T20I, Morgan reckoned that the pitch was different from the last one.

"We were probably in and around par at the half-way stage (England were 91/2 after 11 overs), but India bowled well. This was a different pitch to the one for the first game, less pace in it. They put us on the backfoot from the start and we didn't have a counter to that, which was disappointing. Pace off the ball is always challenging for the batsmen. I was a little disappointed with the way we played," Morgan felt at the end of the match.

"I thought we would have to bowl well to get over the line. I thought India bowled well."

Mark Wood, who plucked a wicket 1/20 in his quota of four overs in the first T20I on Friday, couldn't participate in the second match due to injury.

"You are always going to miss Mark Wood. He is feeling better today so hopefully he'll be fit for the next game. If not, then for the fourth game. We were prepared coming into the series. The next game is on a red-soil pitch, so probably it is going to turn, but we welcome these challenges," Morgan said.