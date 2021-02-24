IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Ishant Sharma becomes 2nd Indian pacer to play 100 Tests

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Pacer Ishant Sharma became the second India fast bowler to play 100 Test matches when he bowled the first over of the pink-ball Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

Ishant also became the fourth Indian bowler to achieve the glorious milestone. The fast bowler, who is now behind former skipper Kapil Dev as the only pacer to reach the feat, is also the eleventh Indian cricketer to feature in 100 Test matches.

Former skipper Anil Kumble (132), Kapil (131), and spinner Harbhajan Singh (103) are the only bowlers other than Ishant to feature in 100 Tests for India.

Also Read: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: India take control of pink-ball Test taking 4 wickets at tea

Ishant started the proceedings for India in the third Test. The pacer dismissed Dom Sibley in his second over as the batsman departed without troubling the scorers after nicking the ball to Rohit Sharma at second slip.

Zak Crawley hit some timely boundaries and stitched a brief 25-run stand with Jonny Bairstow. But Axar Patel struck with his first ball trapping Bairstow in front of the stumps as England recorded their second duck of the match.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third Test. The hosts made two changes as Jasprit Bumrah came in for Mohammed Siraj while Washington Sundar came in for Kuldeep Yadav. England made four changes to the team that played in the second Test in Chennai.

Also Read: Sardar Patel Stadium renamed as Narendra Modi Stadium

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.