IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Sundar misses out on maiden Test ton, India 365/10

Ahmedabad: A brilliant fightback by the lower order helped India reach 365/10 and take the lead of 160 runs in the fourth and final Test match of the series against England here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

After Rishabh Pant's magical knock on Day 2, India all-rounder Washington Sundar could smell his maiden Test century but as hosts, the last two wickets fell in one over of Ben Stokes, Sundar remained not out on 96 of 174 balls.

For the visitors, all-rounder Ben Stokes picked four wickets while James Anderson and Jack Leach picked three and two respectively.