IND vs ENG: Injured Jofra Archer could miss ODI series and IPL 14

Ahmedabad: Star England bowler Jofra Archer is likely to miss the ODI series against India, revealed captain Eoin Morgan in the post-match press conference here on Saturday. Morgan also hinted that Archer could also pull out of IPL 14 as the star pacer's elbow injury has worsened.

The 25-year-old has aggravated his troublesome right elbow and Morgan said he's not sure of his participation in the ODI series, starting in Pune from March 23.

"Not quite sure yet (about his availability for the ODIs). We're going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up. He clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention," Morgan said after the fifth and final T20I here on Saturday.

With the IPL slated to begin from April 9, it's unlikely that the Rajasthan Royals pacer, who was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the 2020 edition, would be available for at least the first half of the T20 extravaganza.

"Most of our bowlers are normally carrying niggles, but certainly Jofra's situation has definitely got worse. So, as I mentioned, it does need attention.

"I think it's rare when a bowler isn't managing pain, what they do is a tough job. If you ask any of them, are they ever pain-free, it's a pretty rare instance if they say 'yes," he added.

Having missed the final Test because of his troublesome elbow, Archer returned in the T20I series with a career-best 4/33 in the fourth game.

England have a home Test series against New Zealand and India ahead of the T20 World Cup and then they travel Down Under for the Ashes.

With a hectic calendar ahead, it's unlikely that they would rush Archer's recovery.

England are yet to name their squad for the ODI series beginning on Tuesday.