Ind vs Eng: 'Pace was the difference,' says Pathan after India's first T20I defeat

New Delhi: Former India pacer Irfan Pathan tweeted that "pace was the difference" between the two sides after India was thumped by England in the first T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Jason Roy and Jos Buttler shone in their chase of 125 runs with knocks of 49 and 28 runs respectively. Jonny Bairstow (26*) and Dawid Malan (24*) finished the proceedings in the end.

"What was the reason India lost the first t20 vs England? I think PACE was the difference," Pathan tweeted.

His comments came in the back of England fast bowlers scalping six out of the seven Indian wickets. Archer was the chief architect of India's downfall as he scalped 3-23 in his quota of four overs, which also earned him the Player of the Match award. Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and all-rounder Ben Stokes also picked one wicket apiece.

In the Indian camp, Shardul Thakur and comeback-man Bhuvneshwar Kumar failed in their endeavour of picking English wickets and went wicketless. India went with three spinners -- Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal -- whereas England chose fast bowlers in Sam Curran, Jordon, Wood, Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes.

India and England will now cross swords in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday.