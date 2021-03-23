IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's, Ponting's record in 1st ODI

Pune: India and England are playing their first match of the three-match ODI series here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. India captain Virat Kohli, who is playing his favourite format of the game, broke many records in the very first ODI.

Virat completed 10,000 run mark in India at the international level. Kohli is the only second Indian batsman in the history of cricket to have achieved this feat. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was the first Indian to attain the milestone. Virat became the sixth batsman overall to enter the list.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Billings twists collarbone joint in 1st ODI

India captain is also the fastest to accomplish this feat. Virat got to the 10K international run in 195 innings while former Australia captain Ricky Ponting scored it in 219 innings.

Virat helped his side post a mammoth total by scoring 56 runs from 60 balls with the help of six boundaries. This was Virat's 61st ODI fifty.

Most runs at home in International cricket:

14,192 - Sachin Tendulkar (India)

13,117 - Ricky Ponting (Australia)

12,305 - Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

12,043 - Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

11,679 - Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

10,002 - Virat Kohli (India)

- Akhil Gupta