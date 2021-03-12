Ind vs Eng: You will see me bowling in this series, says Hardik

Ahmedabad: Going into the opening T20I of the five-match series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Hardik Pandya revealed that he will be bowling in this series.

Hardik has in recent times stuck to playing as a finisher in the national team but the all-rounder confirmed ahead of the first T20I that he will be bowling against England.

"It's been almost one and half months since I have been preparing in this format -- it's going to be important with the World T20 coming up. You will see me bowling in this series," Hardik told the host broadcasters after the toss.

"The kind of depth we have now, we can express ourselves pretty well, I have always played situations in my life -- will do whatever the team requires, but think I can play freely. It's going to be a cracker of a series with the kind of depth they have. But T20 is such a format where things can change any time in the match," he added.

Earlier this week, opener Rohit Sharma had said that the all-rounder has done enough to get ready for the limited-overs fixtures against England.

"He (Hardik) is an integral part of the squad. He has been working on his bowling and batting. Particular skill sets that he has trying to sharpen those as well," Rohit had said in a virtual press conference.

Meanwhile, England won the toss and opted to field first against India on Friday.

In a surprise move, India skipper Virat Kohli announced that Rohit Sharma will be resting in the first few games.

India will be high on confidence as they earlier defeated England in the four-match Test series 3-1. This series will also serve as a preparation ground for both sides, given the ICC T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played later this year.