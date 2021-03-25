India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series high possibility: Report

Hyderabad: There is a hope that bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan may soon resume after governments of both countries agreed to maintain a ceasefire along the border.

A media report by Pakistan newspaper 'Jang' has claimed that deliberation is going on between BCCI and PCB to conduct a three-match T20I series later this year.

However, given the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP) it will be difficult to include an India-Pakistan bilateral series. But if both countries agree to play, even ICC would be happy to make a window to run a series.

However, earlier on Thursday PCB chairman Ehsan Mani rubbished the media report saying that the Pakistani board is not holding any such talk with their Indian counterpart.

According to the highly placed sources at PCB, if the series goes ahead, India will visit Pakistan because last time when both countries played a bilateral series in 2012-13 Pakistan visited India.

Since both countries shared a strained relationship, the Indian and Pakistan cricket team only played in Asia Cup and ICC events.

It is expected in the upcoming ICC meeting the subject related to an India-Pakistan series could be discussed.

India is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup later this year.