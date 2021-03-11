India vs England T20I series: Five formidable players to watch out for

Hyderabad: Despite England putting on some powerful players on paper, India's confidence in the recent past has skyrocketed which will make for an enthralling contest and a closely fought series as both the teams square off in a five-match T20 International series starting here on Friday.

The tea stalls would be crowded with people taking breaks from their offices and queuing up for glances of cricket adventures of T20s, such is the impact of the shortest format of the game.

And those adventures would be scripted by some of the best T20 players of the world. At Etv Bharat, we picked five players who will create maximum ripples in the upcoming series:

Rishabh Pant: Pant is second to none as per his current form across formats and Indians are going crazy over Rishabh Pant's swagger after he demolished Australia single-handedly in their own backyard and backed it up with a stellar performance in the Test series against England.

He last donned India's T20I jersey against Sri Lanka in the early part of 2020 when he was going through a lean patch. Although, his overall 343 runs in 13 games played part in sailing Delhi Capitals to the finals.

But more than his batting, it is his continuing onslaught that the teams should be wary of, and which can completely demoralise a team.

KL Rahul: Currently India's best batsman in T20 cricket, Rahul has a huge role to play in the team's line-up ahead of the World Cup. Pant's return will be a huge burden off for him as a batsman.

His staggering numbers in the recently concluded IPL says it all. Rahul hammered 670 runs in IPL 2020, eclipsing his own record of 659 runs. Although, Rahul will look to better his last series against Australia where he could score just one half century in the T20Is.

David Malan: Malan doesn't need a good piece of literature to describe his explosiveness. One has to get into the math. The number one ranked batsman, with an astounding average of 53.43 that comes at a mind-boggling strike rate of 143, can take the wind out of the opposition's sails in a matter of few overs.

Such has been his dominance, that he is already nearing 1000 runs (855 runs) in 19 T20Is. Malan, if reaches the landmark of 1000 runs, will become the fastest to reach the feat.

Jos Buttler: One always looks out for Buttler in desperate times and when the team is down in the dumps. From winning England the historic ODI World Cup to scoring 1551 runs at a strike rate of 140.46, the English batsman forms a dangerous combination with Jason Roy, which can be a nightmare for any team.

His 64 sixes reflects his big shot ability. Against India, the right-handed batsman has a good record with 201 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 137.67. Virat and co. would look to get him early on in the innings.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: India's main bowler in the shortest format, once upon a time, Bhuvneshwar has been the most accurate and consistent bowler in the IPL and international cricket.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Kumar will lead India's bowling attack after a long time. The bowler is also backed by match practices in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

