India will look for another dominant display in 3rd ODI against South Africa

Lucknow: High on confidence post series-levelling victory, the Indian women's cricket team would look to continue their winning momentum as they lock horns with South Africa in the third ODI of the ongoing five-match series here on Friday.

After facing defeat in the opening game of the series by eight wickets, Indian women made a strong comeback, sweeping South Africa by nine wickets.

On Friday, the Mithali Raj-led team would look to replicate their last performance with a stellar display of cricketing skills.

It was the bowlers' brilliance that guided India in the second outing, restricting the opposition to a below-par score of 157 after a dismal performance in the first match.

Read: IND vs ENG: Over 40,000 tickets sold for 1st T20I

India's Jhulan Goswami did what she has been doing for the team for years. The veteran dismissed four South Africans in the second match.

Talking about her performance, Goswami said, "It was pretty challenging because I was coming back after a year, and playing a competitive side like South Africa. I was just trying to hit the ball on the right areas."

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, the left-arm spinner, too pitched in with (3/37) whereas Mansi Joshi took two wickets, conceding 23 runs as India halted South Africa's march in 41 overs.

The batters didn't disappoint either with Smriti Mandhana dominant 80 off 64 balls and Punam Raut 62 off 89 even as they shared a crucial 138-run stand for the second wicket, which resulted in India registering a comfortable victory as they chased down the target in just 28.4 overs.

The rustiness that was apparent in the series-opener was shaken off in the second outing by the hosts, who seem to have got back their rhythm given the near-perfect performance to outwit the visitors.

Goswami's form will become a crucial factor in determining India's chances in the third game.

Read: India move to 2nd spot in ICC T20I rankings

In the South Africa camp, the batting display of Sane Luus (36) and Lara Goodall (49) were positive signs. The 60-run partnership that they shared for third wicket took the team to a respectable if not a winning score.

But, the Indian triumvirate of Jemimah Rodrigues, Mandhana and Raut make a tough proposition for touring bowlers as they can take the team aground in any given situation.

With 10 boundaries and three sixes, Mandhana dominance was on full display as she took the wind out of the opposition's sails while Raut contributed with eight fours.

However, it would be a wrong idea to take South Africans lightly as they will look to bounce back after suffering a humiliating loss.

Teams (from):

India women: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

South Africa women: Sune Luus (captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Match starts at 9 am.