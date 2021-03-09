Lucknow: Smriti Mandhana scored an unbeaten half-century after Jhulan Goswami returned a four-wicket haul as India women thumped South Africa women by nine wickets in the second ODI of the five-match series here on Tuesday.
Lara Goodall top-scored for South Africa women with a 77-ball 49, while skipper Sane Luus made 36.
Veteran pacer Jhulan (4/42) was the pick of the bowlers for India, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad returned with figures of 3 for 37.
For India, it turned out to be an easy chase with Mandhana (80) and Punam Raut (62) raising an unbeaten 138-run stand for the second wicket.
Brief Scores:
South Africa women: 157 all out in 41 overs (Lara Goodall 49, Sune Luus 36; Jhulan Goswami 4/42, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/37).
India women: 160 for 1 in 28.4 overs (S Mandhana 80 not out, P Raut 62 not out; S Ismail 1/46).