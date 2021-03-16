'Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant will represent India in all three formats'

Hyderabad: Young wicket-keeper batters Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan will play for India in all three formats (T20Is, ODIs, Test), according to the former Indian cricketer Saba Karim.

Rishabh Pant had a brilliant run in Test cricket in the last couple of month in Australia and India. Pant was also recalled in India's limited-overs set up after his heroics in Australia and just-concluded Test series against England.

Kishan made his T20I debut for India on Sunday during the second T20I match against England, where he scored a breathtaking fifty.

Also Read: Watch | Not surprised to see Kishan teeing off: Roy ahead of 3rd T20I

Speaking bout Pant and Kishan's recent exploits, Karim said that Team India is blessed to have match-winners like them.

Karim also insisted that both Pant and Kishan would represent India in all three formats of the game.

"Both the batsmen have always attempted to prove themselves as match-winners. Earlier Rishabh Pant proved that and now when Ishan Kishan has been given an opportunity, his mindset has also been similar. So I feel India is blessed to have match-winning ability players like Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant in the shorter format of the game. I have full confidence that in the future Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant will represent India in all three formats," Karim was quoted as saying by a leading sports outlet.

Also Read: India vs England: No fans for remaining T20I matches due to coronavirus scare

Karim also pointed out that both Pant and Kishan's experience in Under-19 days is helping them settle into Team India's set-up.

"Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant have both played the Under-19 World Cup for India in 2016. So their foundation has been extremely solid. They know their responsibilities in international cricket and how they have to prove themselves," Karim added.