It's for ICC to decide, there can't be too many World Cups: Rohit Sharma

Ahmedabad: Indian batting starlet Rohit Sharma, who is known for his extraordinary performance in limited-overs cricket, said the charm of the Twenty 20 World Cup would go away if the event takes place regularly.

India had last hosted the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the 2021 edition of the showpiece event has been scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

Rohit said the home WT20 World Cup will be exciting, but he admitted that the Men in Blue have a lot of work to do ahead of the showpiece event.

"Look obviously if you don't play the World Cup, you definitely miss it. But in between, we played 50 over World Cup which was in 2019. It's for ICC to decide there can't be too much of the World Cup also. So they have spaced it out nicely between 2016 and 2021, there was a 50-over world cup in between.

"So, it's nice for the fans also to look forward to something because it's not every second year you are playing the World Cup, otherwise the charm of the World Cup goes away. The freshness of the World Cup remains and it's gonna be an exciting World Cup as it is being played in India. We are all looking forward to that but before that, we still have a lot of work to do," said Rohit while replying to a query from ANI.

India is now gearing up to face England in a five-match T20I series after winning the Test series 3-1. The T20I series will start on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit said his approach to the format is still the same but added that he will, however, play in accordance with the situation.

"I have played more than 100 T20Is now. You should know my approach as of now, how I approach the game. I don't need to talk about the approach. I have done it for many years. But yes the situation changes every now and then and based on the situation, I have to change my game," said Rohit.

"It is very important for me to understand that situation and play according to whether we bat first or bowl first. Keeping that in mind I will take my game forward," he added.