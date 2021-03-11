I've always wanted to play all three formats: Archer on Vaughan's criticism

London: England's pace bowler Jofra Archer has criticised former skipper Michael Vaughan for raising questions on his commitment to play Test cricket, clarifying that he has always wanted to "play all three formats" of the game.

In a column for a leading British media outlet, the 25-year-old wrote, "Comments like 'he's not committed' or 'he's not good enough' appear as soon as you are not 110 per cent. I find it quite annoying how people read into stuff and form their own opinions."

"I saw an article from Michael Vaughan in which he said, 'if Jofra doesn't love Test cricket, England need to find out why.' We've never had a conversation about cricket, so I found it a bit odd. He doesn't know what makes me tick. He doesn't know what's driving me," Archer wrote.

It is to be noted that Archer's participation in Test cricket for England has been disrupted due to frequent injuries. He also missed the two-Test series in Sri Lanka due to the rotation policy taken by the team management.

"Let me be clear about something: I've never changed my attitude towards playing for England. I've always wanted to play all three formats. That hasn't changed, and never will as far as I'm concerned. I always dreamed of playing Test cricket and don't feel I've had a bad game so far -- yet unless I am taking four or five wickets in an innings, I am placed under scrutiny and some people start trying to decipher what's going on," he wrote.

"Everyone must start somewhere, and I am still relatively new to Test cricket. I am making my way, much the same as the two great bowlers in this England set-up, James Anderson and Stuart Broad once did. And I am happy with a bowling average of 31 so far because I can get better," he said.