Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana set to start new innings: Reports

Hyderabad: Ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah has been bowled out by model turned sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan and if the reports are to be believed then the duo is set to get hitched on 14-15 March in a private ceremony in Goa.

Bumrah had earlier asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to relieve him from the national duty in the middle of England's tour of India last month due to personal reasons. It has also been learnt Sanjana, who is often seen donning the hat of presentation in various sports events, is presently on leave.

Reports further suggest that only 20 guests will be flying to Goa for the nuptials and his scheduled to reach the wedding destination this week. Both Bumrah and Sanjana want their wedding to be a private affair and perhaps that is why the guests will not be allowed to take their phone with them to the function.