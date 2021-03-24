Krunal Pandya turns 30, cricket fraternity extends wishes

Hyderabad: Talismanic India all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who made his ODI debut in the first match against England, turned 30 on Wednesday and wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity for the all-rounder.

The player performed brilliantly on his debut, scoring an unbeaten 58 from 31 balls. With the ball, Krunal picked one wicket and conceded 59 runs from his 10 overs.

"We're on this journey together bhai right from the start. The highs, the lows, I'm lucky to have you by my side. Happy birthday big bro," Hardik Pandya tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote: "Aggressive batsman, Effective bowler, Fine fielder. Here's wishing #TeamIndia all-rounder @krunalpandya24 a very happy birthday."

"Happy birthday @krunalpandya24! Congratulations on a dream debut Keep working hard and have a great year ahead!" former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted.

Highlighting the player's IPL career figures, Mumbai Indians also wished the cricketer. "5 years, 1,000 runs, 46 wickets. Our birthday boy will always be a CHAMPION!," the franchise tweeted.

Dinesh Karthik also extended birthday greetings to Krunal.

In the shortest format of the game, Krunal has represented India in 18 T20I games. From that, he has scored 121 runs and scalped 14 wickets. The second ODI between India and England will be played on Friday.