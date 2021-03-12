Mithali becomes 1st Indian woman cricketer to set foot in 10,000 runs landmark

Lucknow: Mithali Raj reached a career landmark on Friday after becoming the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to reach 10,000 runs across formats of the game.

In the process, the 38-year-old veteran joins her English counterpart Charlotte Edwards. She reached the milestone during third ODI against South Africa after hitting a boundary off Anne Bosch in the 28th over.

The BCCI congratulated the "champion cricketer" and tweeted, "What a champion cricketer! First Indian woman batter to score 10K international runs. Take a bow, @M_Raj03."

But the celebration after achieving the feat couldn't continue for long as Mithali departed in the next ball while trying to flick Bosch which went straight to Mignon du Preez at midwicket.

Mithali's scorecard read -- 36 runs off 50 balls, studded with five boundaries.

With a best of 214, Mithali has scored 663 runs in 10 Test matches. In the shorter format, she has a tally of 6938 and 2364 runs in 212 ODIs and 89 T20Is respectively.