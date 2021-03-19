'My job is to make runs, rest will take care of itself,' says UP batsman Madhav Kaushik on Indian team call

Hyderabad: Fast rising star Madhav Kaushik's stellar run of form propelled his side Uttar Pradesh to make a place in the finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the interim, Kaushik scored 158 runs and shattered multiple records.

In an exclusive interview with Etv Bharat, Kaushik talked about his domestic career, future planning and the cricketer he idolises the most.

Q. Mayank Agarwal was the highest-run getter in the finals of List A tournament in 2014 and you have broken his record. How do you feel?

A. I was not aware of breaking any record when I was batting. I got to know about it later. My sole focus was to get my team to a good total and in a good position. I would have felt better if we had won the match but Mumbai played really well. Definitely, I would have felt better if the match had gone in our favour.

Q. You have been captained by Bhuvneshwar Kumar as well. What have you learnt from him?

A. He captained us in the league stage but managed us pretty well even after getting a call for national duty. Although, I didn't get much chance to play under him but he has always motivated me. We are all of same age approximately and he was the only senior. He shared his experience with us and we learnt a lot from that.

Q. Mumbai team was full of international players. Was there any pressure on your team due to this?

A. Mumbai is a good team but we had belief in ourselves as we were coming into the finals in the back of some good performances in the tournament. We knew nothing could bog us down if we perform well. I don't think a team will perform well solely on the basis of international players they have at their disposal. In the end, the game is about bat and ball and at the same time, our association has also encouraged us a lot.

--Varsha Singh

