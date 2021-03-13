Watch | Never say never: Alex Hartley hopeful of England comeback`

Hyderabad: Just over two years after helping England to glory in the Women's World Cup in 2017, Alex Hartley was removed from England's list of centrally contracted players.

Hartley bagged 10 wickets in eight matches in that tournament including two in the summit clash, that comprised the prized scalp of India's vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who was coasting along in the chase.

Alex Hartley speaks about women's cricket in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Hartley made her ODI debut against Pakistan in Taunton in 2016. She retained her spot in the English team for the Caribbean series in late 2016, which proved to be a breakthrough tournament for her. The left-arm spinner bagged 13 wickets in five games and made an impressive case for World Cup selection.

The 27-year-old was later named in the English team for WWC 2017, where she finished as England's second-highest wicket-taker.

Leaner times were, however, to follow as Hartley went out of favour from English selectors after playing 32 international matches for England in the span of three years.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Hartley the soft-spoken athlete took us through the ups and downs of her possible comeback saying 'never say never'.

On India's one-off Test against England

A lot of girls want to play Test cricket, which is the pinnacle at the moment. And it's fantastic that Team India come over to play Test cricket. Because I am sure the Indian wants to play Test cricket. It's a format of cricket which is tough, it's hard and I know girls want to play. So it's really exciting.

On Physical demands of red-ball cricket

It is all about being repeatable, your batting technique repeats, your bowling technique repeats. It is going to be very tough, especially for the Indian as England girls play Test cricket every 18 months in Ashes, so they probably will be a bit more ready for it. Indian players have some very experienced players, who have played in that Test match back in 2014.

It is going to be a bit strange. But the girls will have to be adaptable. Obviously, they will have a few warm-up games. And it's fantastic that they are playing Test cricket and I am excited to watch it.

On her comeback to England squad

Look, I would say never say never. Whether I am good enough, I don't know and that's not for me to decide. I would love to give it a go and I will try my hardest to get there. And if I am not good enough, so be it.

On England's victory in the Women's World Cup 2017

I think the team was at its pinnacle. It was the turning point. Everything, I have dreamt of as a child came true that day. To play at Lord's in front of the sold-out crowd, to play against India, where we have millions and millions of people watching. The fact that we have capitalised on that as English cricket. ECB introduced the domestic contract, India now going that way as well. So I think it's been fantastic.

On India knocking Australia out from WWC2017 semi final

I suppose we would have taken whoever (India or Australia). But Australia is the world's best team, they are really strong. We thought our best chance was playing India in the final.

On India not being able to find a winning formula against England in ICC event

India, Australia and England are the three best teams in Women's cricket. And when you play against the world's best team, it is always going to be tough.

Because we kept getting those wins, we saw half the momentum behind us. You can go into those games thinking we can win any moment. India should have probably won that 2017 World Cup final. But turned it around as a bowling unit. So we have that confidence with us. And for India's side of thing, they are always sort of chasing that tail. Because they have to prove, we can win against England. But, I think India is definitely capable of beating England.

Women's cricket in COVID times

COVID-19 pandemic did put a halt on women's sports. But I suppose it put a halt on everything around the world. Due to the pandemic, women's sports took a backseat, which is a real shame. I think what we have to do now is built hamp around the tournaments, that is really going to happen. We also have to get those smaller nations on board as well they have to support their women and want them to play.

-- By Sneha Singh