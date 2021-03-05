NZC allows fans for the weekend's double-header

Wellington: New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday announced that fans will be allowed to attend the weekend's T20I double-header at Sky Stadium after the local government relaxed Wellington's Alert Level status.

The fifth and final T20I between New Zealand and Australia and the final T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand women (White Ferns) and England women will be played in Wellington on Sunday.

Earlier, both the fixtures were shifted from the Bay Oval to Wellington and were set to be played behind closed doors.

The second T20I between New Zealand women and England women is being played at Sky Stadium while the fourth T20I between New Zealand men and Australia men will start later in the day.

Kane Williamson-led side currently leads the series 2-1, having won the first two games by 53 and 4 runs respectively.

However, the Aaron Finch-led side was able to keep the series alive as they registered a convincing 64-run win in the third T20I played on Wednesday at the Westpac Stadium here.

On Thursday, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner was tested negative for COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the fourth T20I against Australia.

Santner was ruled out of the third T20I after he woke up with a head-cold. He was put under self-isolation as a precautionary measure while awaiting the results of a COVID test. Adam Milne was added as his cover for the third T20I.

"Team update| BLACKCAPS all-rounder Mitchell Santner has returned a negative COVID test this afternoon. He is feeling better and available for selection for T20 four against Australia at Sky Stadium on Friday night," New Zealand Cricket informed in a tweet on Thursday.

Santner had returned with the figures of 4/31 in the second T20I played at the University Oval in Dunedin.