Pakistan court orders FIR against Babar Azam for harassing & blackmailing Woman

Lahore: An additional district and sessions judge on Thursday asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file an FIR against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and two women for allegedly blackmailing and harassing Hamiza Mukhtar.

In his order, Judge Hamid Hussain directed the FIA “to proceed further with respect to registration of the FIR against the culprits within the stipulated time following legal formalities”.

Earlier, Mukhtar had accused Azam of exploiting her sexually, forcing her for abortion and having intimate relations with her on promises of marriage. Later, Mukhtar complained with the FIA after two unknown persons threatened her in response to the litigation initiated against the Pakistan cricketer.

Also Read: Eoin Morgan surprised to see carry from the Motera pitch throughout match

Mukhtar in her complain to FIA had claimed that she was getting calls from unknown numbers, asking her to withdraw the case or they would upload objectionable pictures and videos of her on social networking sites.

Following the incident, the Pakistani woman had urged FIA to trace the callers and register an FIR against them.

It must be noted that during FIA's inquiry, received calls from belonged to Azam and two women, identified as Maryam Ahmed and Salemi Bibi.

It is also noteworthy, that the two numbers Mukhtar had received calls from belonged to Azam and two women, according to the FIA's inquiry. Later, the two women were identified as Maryam Ahmed and Salemi Bibi.

Also Read: Archer's constant pressure forces batsmen to take risk against other bowlers: Wood

While Bibi failed to appear in front of the court despite being served three notices, another accused Maryam claimed she did not know the victim and did not send any derogatory messaged to the petitioner.