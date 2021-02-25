Prithvi Shaw smashes double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Hyderabad: Out of favour Indian opener Prithvi Shaw on Thursday roared back to form with a whirlwind double century in List A cricket, making a strong case for himself in a scenario where Shubman Gill is struggling to perform for the Indian national team after his heroics in Australia.

The Delhi Capitals batsman smashed an unbeaten 200 off 142 balls against Puducherry, while representing Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy. He reached the mark of 200 runs in the 45th over of the innings.

Shaw has also become only the eighth Indian cricketer to score a double ton in List A cricket. The list is headed by 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved this landmark in international cricket in 2010. And soon Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shikhar Dhawan and Karn Kaushal followed suit.

So far, Shaw has scored 6 centuries in List A cricket with his previous best score being 150, that came against New Zealand 'A'.

