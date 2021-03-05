Road Safety World Series 2021: India Legends beat Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets

Raipur: The Road Safety World Series 2021 kicked off on Friday in Raipur with India Legends thrashing Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets.

Banking on Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 110 runs opening wicket partnership that came off 59 balls, India Legends chased down the target.

Sehwag scored 80 off 35 balls with 10 boundaries and five sixes, while Tendulkar played a sheet-anchor's role scoring 33 off 26 balls. India took just 10.1 overs to finish the match.

Earlier, Bangladesh Legends won the toss and decided to bat first. But their decision didn't work out as they got bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs.

Pragyan Ojha, Yuvraj Singh and Vinay Kumar scalped two wickets each, while Manpreet Gony and Yusuf Pathan picked up one wicket each.

For Bangladesh Legends, opener Nazimuddin scored 49 off 33 balls while Javed Omar and Rajen Saleh were the only other batsmen to reach double figures, both scoring 12 runs each, while the rest couldn't even score more than seven runs.

India Legends now sit on top of the table with their second successive victory in as many matches. Sri Lanka and South Africa legends also have two points each.

The Road Safety World Series was called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The venue for all matches had been shifted to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.