Road Safety World Series: Irfan Pathan's innings in vain as England beat India by 6 runs

Raipur: Riding on an incredible batting display by Kevin Pietersen England Legends defeated India Legends by six runs here on Tuesday. Chasing a total of 188, India fell short by six runs even after blistering innings by all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

The top order could not live up to the expectations and it was a tough task for the lower order. Pathan and Gony added 63 of just 26 balls but they could not take India to the finish line.

India lost wickets at regular intervals which broke the back of their chase. Virender Sehwag (6), Sachin Tendulkar (9), Mohammed Kaif (1), S.Badrinath (8), Yuvraj Singh could only score 22 runs.

One man show Irfan Pathan played a knock of 61 runs from 34 balls. Gony contributed 35 of 16 balls.

Earlier, England captain Kevin Pietersen scored quickfire 75 of 39 balls as the visiting team scored 188 form their 20 overs. With Pietersen at crease England was looking good for a score above 200 but the Pathan brothers brought India back in the game with quick wickets. First Irfan Pathan sent Pietersen back to the pavilion. Pathan took 2/28 of his 4 overs.

Brother Yusuf Pathan was not far behind as he chipped in with 3/28 and derailed England’s innings.

Both India and England has started their Road Safety World Series campaign on a high with an absolute thrashing of Bangladesh. Now England is the only team with two wins from two matches