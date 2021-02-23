Sri Lanka cricketer Upul Tharanga announces retirement

Colombo: Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga has announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. He last played for Sri Lanka against South Africa on March 16, 2019, in Cape Town.

Tharanga played 31 Tests, 235 ODIs and 26 T20Is for Sri Lanka in a career that spanned 14 years.

A former opener, Tharanga scored 6951 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 33.74. He slammed 15 hundred in the format. His tally of the century is the fifth-highest in ODIs for Sri Lanka.

He made his debut in international cricket in 2005 against West Indies in an ODI at Dambulla.

In 31 Tests, he scored 1754 runs at an average of 31.89. He also scored 407 runs in 26 T20Is.

A member of Sri Lanka's 2011 World Cup team that lost to India in the final, Tharanga scored 395 runs in 9 matches. He was the fifth-highest run-getter of the quadrangular tournament.