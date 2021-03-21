Sunil Gavaskar backs idea of Kohli-Rohit opening the batting

Ahmedabad: Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has said that he wants the team management to continue with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the opening pair for T20Is. Opening the batting for the first time together, the duo scored 94 runs for the first wicket and lead the foundation for a mammoth total.

"Your best batsman should bat the most number of overs in limited-overs cricket. So it was very important for Virat Kohli to bat at the top of the order. So maybe, KL Rahul's loss of form has been a blessing in disguise because this has given us an opening combination to look forward to," Gavaskar told media.

Also Read: India thrash England by 36 runs, seal T20I series

"Like when Sachin Tendulkar was batting down the order in ODIs and then he was sent up to open the batting and what a transformation it had not just on his batting but the whole team. So clearly, your best batsman has to bat as many overs as they can," he further said.

While the partnership was finally broken in the ninth over when Rohit fell to Ben Stokes, Kohli stuck around and ended the game unbeaten on 80 off 52 balls as India scored a mammoth 224/2. Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 17 balls) and Hardik Pandya (39 off 17 balls) scored quick runs around Kohli.

Also Read: Ist Women T20I: South Africa beat India by 8 wickets

"I would persist with this opening formula. Look at the way they fed off each other. You could see the interaction between the two of them, whenever each of them got the big shot going," said Gavaskar.

"When that happens, when two leaders of the team show the way, it becomes easier for the guys coming down the order. With Suryakumar Yadav, in India colours and playing those cameos, it's really good," Gavaskar added.